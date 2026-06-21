Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ready to Cook Sri Lanka-A in Tri-Series Final; Posts Instagram Story With 'Dangal' Music

Sri Lanka A vs India A, Final, Tri Nation A Series: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is ready and his Instagram story indicates just that. After his controversial action against Sri Lanka-A in a group-stage game, Sooryavanshi would now be taking them on in the summit clash at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Sunday. The two sides met once before in this series before the Super-Over clash. In that game, the Men in Blue secured a narrow eight-run win.

There is no doubt that Sooryavanshi has not lived upto the expectations and fans would hope he has saved his best for the last.

Sooryavanshi took to Instagram and posted a story where he is on his knees wearing the Rajasthan Royals jersey. There is no doubt that the spotlight would be on him and it would be interesting to see how he responds. Sooryavanshi would come out all guns blazing for sure. The 15-year-old would look to make a statement when he takes on Sri Lanka-A. Opening the batting, he would be expected to set the tone for the rest of the innings.

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India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series Final Squads

India A: Tilak Varma (C), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan

Sri Lanka A: Sahan Arachchige (C), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Ravindu Fernando, Vishen Halambage, Dulaj Samuditha, Mohamed Shiraz, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Kugathas Mathulan, Wanuja Sahan, Chamika Gunasekara, Garuka Sanketh