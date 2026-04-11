WATCH | Daryll Mitchell REFUSES to Face Pakistan Bowler in PSL 2026 in Fresh Controversy

PSL 2026: In a bizarre episode in the PSL 2026 match between Quetta Gladiators and Rawalpindiz, Daryll Mitchell refused to face Pakistan's Usman Tariq after paddling the first ball. It is no secret that Tariq's action has come under the scanner on multiple occasions. Mitchell walked away when Tariq ran into bowl.

The New Zealand batter did it not once, but twice. He also pointed to the umpire about the mid-action pause. Then the umpires stepped in and had a word with the batter before play resumed again. Here is the clip that shows what exactly happened.

"He has a long pause and seems like throwing the ball," Mitchell was heard saying the umpire.

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For the unversed, Mitchell was dismissed by Tariq during the recently-concluded T20 World Cup. Following his dismissal at the marquee event, Mitchell was gutted.

Not long back, former India stalwart R. Ashwin had suggested batters should walk away during delayed actions, forcing umpires to call a dead ball.

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Pindiz Lose Again

Things seem to have gone from bad to worse for the Pindiz side. This is their fifth consecutive loss. Following the loss, Pindiz captain Mohammed Rizwan blamed the top-order for not contributing well. He also promised that they will not give up till the end.

"We have tried hard, but the top order has been a struggle, so we sent Khawaja at the top and brought Ben Sears. We could have restricted them to 140-150, but credit to Hasan Nawaz, they took them to 180 which was a bit too much. I've belief in myself, if I don't lead from the front, my team will struggle. I will try my best; the rest is up to the almighty. We need to play with courage, ups and downs are part of the game. 5 matches remain; if we play well, we might qualify for the playoffs," Rizwan said after the loss.