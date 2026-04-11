Virat Kohli's KING-like Gesture After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Blitz During IPL 2026 Match Between RR-RCB Win Hearts: 'Well Done...'

RR vs RCB, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi impressed Virat Kohli with his 26-ball 78 blitz and in return won praise from the former RCB captain. There was no doubt that Sooryavanshi lived up to the expectations and entertained the packed house at the Baraspara stadium thoroughly with his strokeplay. His 26-ball stay was laced with seven sixes and eight fours.

‘Dear Vaibhav, well done’

Impressed with his performance, Kohli signed Sooryavanshi's Rajasthan Royals cap and wrote a special message for the teenager after his blitz against RCB.

“Dear Vaibhav, well done," Kohli wrote for Sooryavanshi.

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Thanks to his impact in the match, Sooryavanshi was awarded the player of the match. Sooryavanshi revealed the support he recieves from his near and dear ones.

"Sir, papa is one and also my coaches, here my guardian is Romi sir. So all these people keep telling me that the journey is very long, this has just started, so you have to focus on your process and your work, you have to focus on the game without looking here and there," he said at the post-match presentation.

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‘Could have played longer’

"Sir, if I stay on the wicket, then another 10-20 runs can be made, if we are chasing the target, then we can finish it two overs earlier, or if we set the target, then 10-20 runs can be made more. So I regret that if I am out by playing a loose shot, then the team is going minus, so I just get a little upset that I could have played longer," he added giving a glimpse into his mindset.

There is little to no doubt that Kohli's words would certainly encourage the youngster to do better going ahead. He is still very young and has a long career ahead.

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