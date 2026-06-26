Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Debut Has to Wait; Abhishek Sharma-Sanju Samson to Open - Check India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st T20I vs Ireland

Ireland vs India, 1st T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may have to wait for his national debut as the thinktank may back Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson in the initial part of the series. While fans may not like the call, that is how it may be - which is absolutely fair. Abhishek Sharma and Samson opened the innings for India during their triumphant run at the 2026 T20 World Cup. Abhishek and Samson are a successful pair at the top of the order.

Will Sooryavanshi Get a Debut?

Surely, he makes his national debut in this series - but, it may not be in the first game itself. Sooryavanshi has been in ominous form since the IPL. After bagging the prestigious Oreange Cap for being the top run-getter in the IPL to smashing Sri Lanka A in the final of the tri-series to tilt the game completely in favour of India, Sooryavanshi has ticked the right boxes and hence, despite his age - he is in line to become the youngest to make his national debut for India.

Shreyas Iyer would be leading the side and that means it would in a way be a start of a new chapter for India in T20Is. Ravi Bishnoi may get a picked as the specialist spinner.

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India's Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

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