Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Won't Make National Debut vs Ireland in 1st T20I? Team India Breaks Silence

India vs Ireland: There is much speculation around will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his national debut versus Ireland at Belfast in the 1st T20I. While all the talk is around Sooryavanshi in the United Kingdom, Team India finally broke silence over his selection. Keeping the cards close to his chest, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak provided an open-ended answer. In a way, he also hinted that Sooryavanshi may have to wait and the debut may not happen immediateley as everyone is expecting.

‘Everybody who comes in should wait’

"There are so many talented players in India. My personal opinion is that those who are already performing should not be ignored. Obviously, new players will come; it will be healthy competition. Everybody who comes in should wait for their right time to play," Kotak said in the pre-match press conference.

He added: "The team will be decided in the evening, so let's see. Regarding the debut, well, he will be treated in the same way as other players. Whenever the time comes, he will debut. It's difficult to say that he will debut tomorrow or in the next match (Sunday). Kar sakta hai. Today evening we will have a meeting; the team will be decided there by Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer."

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India's Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

Without a doubt, India would be favourites. India have won each of their eight previous T20Is against Ireland. The last of those came at the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York. Can Ireland pose a threat to the overwhelming favourites?

