Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Father Not Content After U19 Indian Team Win World Cup; Says 'Jab Tak Test na Khele...'

U19 World Cup: Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was unstoppable on Friday during the U19 World Cup final at the Harare Sports Club. Sooryavanshi smashed a breathtaking 175 off 80 balls to help India post a mammoth total which proved to be too good for England. India won the game by 100 runs.

After India won the game by 100 runs and picked up their sixth U19 WC title, Sooryavanshi's father said that he would only be happy when his son plays Test cricket for the country. It is heartwarming to see his father laying such importance for Test cricket. He said that the time till he does not play Test cricketer he would not be considered to be a cricketing great.

He also reckoned that this is the start and he has a long way to go.

'Jab tak Test na khele, kya bada cricketer," he told TOI.

Sooryavanshi was also awarded the Player of the Match and Player of the Series for his scintillating show throughout the campaign.

"The main goal was not to take too much pressure. We focused on believing in ourselves and trusting the process we’ve been following since the beginning. We wanted to stick to our strengths as we have been playing well the whole tournament," he said at the post-match presentation after picking up the Player of the Match and Player of the Series award.