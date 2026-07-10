'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Runs Haven't Crossed His Age...': Ex-KKR Star After India's Humiliating Loss vs England

England vs India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not have an outing to remember at Bristol as he perished for 15 off 10 balls. In fact, the teen sensation has not lived up to the expectations in his three outings. With expectations high on him, Sooryavanshi not performing well is now drawing detractors. Pointing that his runs haven't crossed his age, former KKR star Aakash Chopra reckoned that the short ball has been leading to his undoing.

'His runs haven't crossed his age'

"Let me start with the short ball. It's one thing the Indian team has repeatedly been seen surrendering to. The England bowlers did a lot of short bowling. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, it's been three knocks where he has hit shots every time, and it seemed like he would score more runs, but he hasn't crossed 15 even once. His runs haven't crossed his age thus far," he said on his YouTube channel.

"He (Sooryavanshi) hit one or two very good shots, but he got caught against the short ball once again. Ishan Kishan also got caught against the short ball. He got caught in the previous match and this match as well. He has had a lot of problems against the short ball," he observed.

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