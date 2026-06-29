Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Team India Debut Delayed? BCCI Has Missed a Trick Ahead of England Series

India vs England: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not get to make his much-anticipated T20I debut against Ireland and now the latest is that he may also miss out on making the XI during the series against England.

ALSO READ: Sooryavanshi May Not Make His National Debut During T20Is vs England

Has BCCI Missed a Trick?

While the argument that dropping Abhishek Sharma, who changed India's template of T20 cricket with his ultra-aggressive style and Sanju Samson, who was the player of the series at the World Cup is unfair, but one also has to seize the timing. Sooryavanshi was fresh of a dream IPL and had smashed a breathtaking 94 off 29 balls in a final against Sri Lanka-A. One feels the BCCI should have trusted his form and fast-tracked him.

Very honestly, if Sooryavanshi had to make his national debut, Ireland would have been ideal.

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Against Ireland, he would have gotten used to the conditions, which is very similar to the conditions in England. Also, a weaker opposition in comparison to England, would have helped him to ease into international cricket.

In fact, even had he failed against Ireland, it would have been a learning curve for him. Even at 15, he understands pressure. IPL is all about coping with pressure and in 2026, he emerged as the top run-getter of the season.

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Will He Debut vs England?

"It's important to give players confidence and send the right message to the squad. We want to give players a long run in the team. So, as ready as Vaibhav is, and as excited as we all are to see him play, he'll have to go through the same process as everyone else, bide his time, and wait for his opportunity," India's fielding coach Ryan Ten Doeschate said.