WATCH | Rohit Sharma Loses Cool At Mumbai Indians' Staff Member

RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma seemed to have lost his cool on one of MI's support staff members for coming late. The incident took place on the eve of the IPL 2026 clash between MI and Rajasthan Royals at the Baraspara stadium in Guwahati.

It seemed like everyone had already got in the team bus and were waiting for someone. Rohit looks outside the bus and yells. Rohit addressed the member, saying, “Ae DJ, get in, man,” emphasizing that timeliness is non-negotiable in his camp.

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Given their good form, Rajasthan would hold the edge over the Mumbai side. For MI, the big plus would be the return of Hardik Pandya, who missed the last game. Pandya, who was unwell, was truly missed against the Delhi Capitals. The problem with MI is that since 2023, no team has struggled more than Mumbai Indians away from home. To be precise, MI have won only 9 out of their 24 games away from home since 2023, and they have the worst win-loss ratio (0.6) among all the teams in this period.

MI vs RR Probable XII

MI Probable XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickleton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande

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RR Probable XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi