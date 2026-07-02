'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Would Have Smacked Them on Terrace': Ravi Shastri Bashes Management For Benching Teen Sensation

India vs England: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is yet to make his international debut and now the chorus for his inclusion is growing as Sanju Samson's failures continue. Samson has been woefully out of touch in the two matches against Ireland and then in the T20I opener against England. While most reckon Sooryavanshi should be handed his debut, the management thinks otherwise. As per former India cricketer Ravi Shastri, Sooryavanshi should have been in the XI against Ireland. Shastri feels Sooryavanshi would have smashed the Irish bowlers.

‘Woh khelna chahiye tha yaar’

“Arrey, woh khelna chahiye tha yaar (He should have played against Ireland). It was such a slow and spongy track. He would have smacked them on the terrace, it was such a small ground. He would have taken their pants off. He should have definitely played there. Now, whether he plays in England, I’m not sure. I am not sure whether they will blame him, but give him a game as soon as possible. He has smashed everyone in the IPL. Which fast bowler did he spare? And you’re making him warm the bench,” Shastri said while speaking on the Sony Sports Network.

The T20I opener ended in no result as rain played spoilsport. Only one innings could be completed. Batting first, India amassed a total of 189 for seven in 20 oves. Abhishek Sharma and Shreyas Iyer hit quickfire fifties to bail India out of a tricky spot. The Men in Blue lost two wickets inside the first two overs and a partnership was needed and that is exactly what the duo provided before Shivam Dube provided the finishing kick.