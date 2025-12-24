WATCH | Unreal Craze For Rohit Sharma in Jaipur For Mumbai's VHT Match vs Sikkim

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: The fans in Delhi saw a huge turnout when Virat Kohli made a comeback to the Ranji scene in the beginning of 2025, now Rohit Sharma has got a similar fanfare when he turned up at the Sawai Mansingh stadium for a VHT game. Rohit is playing for Mumbai in a game against Sikkim. Rohit is making a comeback to Vijaya Hazare Trophy after over a decade and hence there is a massive turnout.

In fact, there was a near-stampede outside the stadium as fans came to get a glimpse of him in large numbers. Fans started queuing up outside the stadium since early morning. The craze is truly unreal and here is a glimpse of it.

Not just Rohit, a number of star Indian cricketers are featuring in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy for their respective teams. Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill are also playing the national-level One-Day championship tournament among other stars.

Sikkim are batting first and they are 121 for two in 24 overs. Kranthi Kumar and Ashish Thapa are in the middle.

