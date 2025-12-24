Updated 24 December 2025 at 11:13 IST
WATCH | Unreal Craze For Rohit Sharma in Jaipur For Mumbai's VHT Match vs Sikkim
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: While everyone saw the amount of fans Virat Kohli had when he made his Ranji comeback, Rohit Sharma getting a fanfare in Jaipur for Mumbai's VHT game is somewhat similar.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: The fans in Delhi saw a huge turnout when Virat Kohli made a comeback to the Ranji scene in the beginning of 2025, now Rohit Sharma has got a similar fanfare when he turned up at the Sawai Mansingh stadium for a VHT game. Rohit is playing for Mumbai in a game against Sikkim. Rohit is making a comeback to Vijaya Hazare Trophy after over a decade and hence there is a massive turnout.
In fact, there was a near-stampede outside the stadium as fans came to get a glimpse of him in large numbers. Fans started queuing up outside the stadium since early morning. The craze is truly unreal and here is a glimpse of it.
Not just Rohit, a number of star Indian cricketers are featuring in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy for their respective teams. Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill are also playing the national-level One-Day championship tournament among other stars.
Sikkim are batting first and they are 121 for two in 24 overs. Kranthi Kumar and Ashish Thapa are in the middle.
Spotlight on Hitman, But No Fans For Kohli
Without a doubt, he has the spotlight on him. Rohit, who has called it a day from T20s and Tests, is only active in the ODI format and wishes to feature in the 2027 WC. While Rohit will have the Jaipur crowd backing him, it will not be the same for Kohli as the Delhi versus Andhra game is being played behind closed doors. The match is being played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
