'Vaibhav Suryavanshi is Next Rohit Sharma': India U-19 Sensation Wins X With Another Whirlwind Knock vs Australia

Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi is truly stealing the limelight every time he has the bat in his hand. If his quickfire knock against Australia U19 in the 1st Youth ODI was not good enough to prove his talent, he has got a fifty against the same opposition in the second game at Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. Suryavanshi reached his fifty in 54 balls, which was slow as per his standards. But again, his fifty has been extremely entertaining as it featured four sixes.

At the time of filing the copy, India U-19 were 100 for one in 17 overs. Suryavanshi is on 64* off 65 balls and looking good to go on and get a three-figure score. He has Vihaan Malhotra for company, who has also got his eye in and is on 34* off 43 balls. During his knock, he also broke Unmukt Chand's feat. Suryavanshi broke the Youth ODI record for most career sixes, surpassing Unmukt Chand's 38 sixes.

Some fans reckon he is the next Rohit Sharma because of the time he has to play his shots.

Suryavanshi's rise has been unbelievable. To add to that, he is merely 14. Not long back, he starred in England as well.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi in England:

- 48(19) in 1st match

- 45(34) in 2nd match

- 86(31) in 3rd match

- 143(78) in 4th match

- 33(42) in 5th match

Suryavanshi's Shining Bright

He has got his career off to a dream start, it will now be interesting to see how he handles the expectations of fans and still manages to deliver.