'Vaibhav Suryavanshi Playing Book Cricket': Fans React After India Opener Smashes Record-Breaking Century During U19 World Cup Final vs England

Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his fine form in the U-19 ODI World Cup final while facing England. The 14-year-old unleashed his carnage on the England side as he smashed a 55-ball century after India opted to bat first at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

After winning the toss, India U-19 captain Ayush Mhatre opted to bat first as the skipper is aiming for the sixth U-19 World Cup trophy, having last won the title in 2022. Following the commencement of the first innings, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, alongside captain Ayush Mhatre, added 142 in just 90 balls. The former achieved his ton in just 55-balls, while also making history by breaking the record of most sixes in a single U-19 World Cup innings.

Meanwhile, after the knock, the internet exploded with praise for the 14-year-old, with many calling his century 'sensational.'

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 55-Ball Century In U-19 World Cup Final

The 14-year-old smashed his century in just 55-balls; however, his fastest ODI century remains a 52-ball effort he made against England in the 2025 bilateral series. Notably, this was Suryavanshi's 4th ODI ton, thus levelling with the likes of Shubman Gill and Vijay Zol, while Unmukt Chand holds the record of most youth ODI tons with five centuries.

Additionally, Vaibhav Suryavanshi went on to smash the fastest U-19 150, as the player reached the milestone in just 71 balls, surpassing England's Ben Mayes, who had taken 98 balls to reach the milestone.

