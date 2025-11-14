14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rips Through UAE Bowlers With A 32-Ball Century In Rising Stars Asia Cup

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has displayed that he is built for greatness in the game. The 14-year-old batter delivers an aggressive batting display at the Rising Stars Asia Cup against the UAE. The Bihar-based batter pulled off a hundred in just 32 balls, putting up a brilliant display in Doha, Qatar.

Ever since he broke into the IPL with his fearless performance, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been touted as the next generation of cricket. In the fast-paced T20Is, Suryavanshi has displayed incredible composure and intent as he stands and delivers against the opposition, putting his side in a favourable position.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Delivers A Record-Breaking Century At Rising Stars Asia Cup

At the Rising Stars Asia Cup match between India A and the UAE, Vaibhav Suryavanshi stood like a titan when he came out to open for the Men in Blue's A side. The sensational RR swashbuckler pulled off a sensationalistic hundred off just 32 balls.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has bettered his own record in the Rising Stars Asia Cup competition. The 14-year-old had scored a hundred in just 32 balls. He achieved his record-breaking maiden T20I century in 35 balls. It was the fastest century by an Indian cricketer in the Indian Premier League.

The 32-ball century also helped him set a record, as Vaibhav Suryavanshi has scored the joint third-fastest ton by an Indian cricketer in the men's T20 format.

The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi ripped through the UAE bowlers after smashing 144 runs, scoring 11 boundaries and 15 sixes, and picking up a sensational 342.85 strike rate.

India A Post A Staggering 297 Runs Against The UAE In Rising Stars Asia Cup

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was a boy on a mission as he anchored an absolute carnage with the bat. The 14-year-old was well on track for a 150 but was eventually taken down by Mohammed Faraazuddin.

Following Suryavanshi's dismissal, Naman Dhir scored a 23-ball 34, while Nehal Wadhera picked up 14 runs off nine balls.