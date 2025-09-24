Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines, Ayush Mhatre Strikes! India U19 Clinch 2-0 Series Lead Against AUS U19 With 51-Run Win

Vaibhav Suryavanshi steals the show for India U19 once again, and Ayush Mhatre delivered a clinical outing with the ball to derail the Australia U19 batters during the second youth ODI in Brisbane.

Australia U19 had won the toss and opted to bowl first, but India U19 made the best use of it while batting. The Indian batters delivered a clinical outing to trouble the Aussies early on and clinch a significant lead.

India U19's win in the second youth ODI has helped them secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the Ian Healy Oval.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines Once Again Against Australia U19

For Team India U19, captain Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi stepped in for action, but the Mumbai cricketer fell for a two-ball duck. Despite the early setback, Suryavanshi handled things well alongside Vihaan Malhotra. The 14-year-old unleashed havoc with a 68-ball 70, smashing six sixes and five boundaries to keep the momentum going.

Vihaan Malhotra's 74-ball 70 and Abhigyan Kundu's 64-ball 71 helped the team remain afloat and helped them score some big runs in the game.

The lower-order batters could not pick up many numbers on the scoreboard, but India U19 managed to secure 300 runs before being bowled out in the 49.4th over.

Australia U19's Will Byrom clinched a three-wicket haul in the competition, while Yash Deahmukh scalped two wickets. Kasey Barton, Nayden Schiller, John James and Aryan Sharma picked a wicket each in the competition.

India Captain Ayush Mhatre Scalps A Three-Wicket Haul

Australia U19 got a decent start during their innings, but the Indian bowlers worked their spell to restrict the batters from scoring big runs in the game. Jayden Draper pulled off a significant rescue effort with a swashbuckling 72-ball 107 to help gain some momentum in the game.

After Draper's dismissal, Aryan Sharma managed to score 38, while the lower order couldn't deliver much of an effort. The Aussies were eventually restricted to 249, handing India a 51-run win.

India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre rolled his golden arm and clinched a clinical three-wicket haul. Kanishk Chouhan secured two wickets, while Kishan Kumar, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel and Vihaan Malhotra picked a wicket each.