Updated 31 December 2025 at 17:16 IST
Vaishnavi Sharma Reveals The Story Behind Her Special Celebration With Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur
Vaishnavi Sharma revealed that her choreographed wicket celebration with Harmanpreet Kaur was a pre-planned idea.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
India-W youngster, Vaishnavi Sharma, recently shared the story behind her viral celebration with team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in an interview with the BCCI women. India-W recently faced Sri Lanka-W in the T20I series, and in the fourth T20I match on November 28, 2025, the duo was seen breaking out a choreographed celebration.
After Vaishnavi Sharma got her first senior team wicket, she went to the captain, where they shook each other's hands, shared a fist bump, and made a flying gesture with their hands before sharing a hug. This celebration continued in the fifth match against Sri Lanka-W as well.
ALSO READ- After T20 World Cup Snub, Shubman Gill Targets Vijay Hazare Trophy To Prepare For New Zealand ODIs | Report
Vaishnavi Sharma Shares The Backstory Behind The Viral Celebration With Harmanpreet Kaur
The young player shared that this was a planned celebration and that the team had previously decided to do something new in the match. Vaishnavi shared that they had decided during the team hurdle that they would do something new to celebrate her wickets.
Advertisement
While talking to the BCCI women, Vaishnavi Sharma shared, "Before going onto the field, we were all standing outside in a huddle and thought we should do something fun. We decided that when we take a wicket, we’ll try a new kind of celebration. During that discussion, I told Harry di that when I get a wicket, I’ll celebrate like this. She agreed and said, ‘Yes, let’s do it.’"
She further added, "We had planned it for the third match, but I didn’t get any wickets, so it didn’t happen. Then in the fourth match, when I finally picked up wickets, the celebration was completed."
Advertisement
ALSO READ- 'Don't Let Them Decide': Australia Star Advised On Hanging Up His Boots On His Own Terms Prior To Final Ashes Test In Sydney
Vaishnavi Sharma Against Sri Lanka-W
The young player enjoyed a brilliant debut series for the Women In Blues, finishing the series as the joint highest wicket taker alongside Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, and Kavisha Dilhari. Vaishnavi claimed five wickets in five matches economy rate of 6.26. Notably, her best figures of 2 for 24 in four overs came in the fourth match of the series.
Published By : Tiasha Sarkar
Published On: 31 December 2025 at 17:16 IST