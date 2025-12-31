Vaishnavi Sharma Reveals The Story Behind Her Special Celebration With Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

India-W youngster, Vaishnavi Sharma, recently shared the story behind her viral celebration with team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in an interview with the BCCI women. India-W recently faced Sri Lanka-W in the T20I series, and in the fourth T20I match on November 28, 2025, the duo was seen breaking out a choreographed celebration.

After Vaishnavi Sharma got her first senior team wicket, she went to the captain, where they shook each other's hands, shared a fist bump, and made a flying gesture with their hands before sharing a hug. This celebration continued in the fifth match against Sri Lanka-W as well.

Vaishnavi Sharma Shares The Backstory Behind The Viral Celebration With Harmanpreet Kaur

The young player shared that this was a planned celebration and that the team had previously decided to do something new in the match. Vaishnavi shared that they had decided during the team hurdle that they would do something new to celebrate her wickets.

While talking to the BCCI women, Vaishnavi Sharma shared, "Before going onto the field, we were all standing outside in a huddle and thought we should do something fun. We decided that when we take a wicket, we’ll try a new kind of celebration. During that discussion, I told Harry di that when I get a wicket, I’ll celebrate like this. She agreed and said, ‘Yes, let’s do it.’"

She further added, "We had planned it for the third match, but I didn’t get any wickets, so it didn’t happen. Then in the fourth match, when I finally picked up wickets, the celebration was completed."

Vaishnavi Sharma Against Sri Lanka-W