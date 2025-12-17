Updated 17 December 2025 at 16:27 IST
KKR Star Tightens Grip On Top Of ICC T20I Bowling Rankings After IPL 2026 Auction, Becomes Highest-Rated Indian Bowler Of The Format
Varun Chakaravarthy tops ICC T20I bowler rankings with a career-best 818 rating, surpassing Bumrah’s 783, after stellar spells vs South Africa, becoming the third Indian to achieve No.1.
Team India cricketer Varun Chakaravarthy has tightened his grip on the number one ICC bowlers chart and remains at the top of the rankings table following a brilliant performance during the third T20I match between India and South Africa.
Varun Chakaravarthy has become a mainstay following his resurgence in Team India's white-ball format. His clinical ability as a mystery spinner for the Men in Blue pays immense dividends. Chakaravarthy's spell has brought down several players over time, helping him secure the top spot in the table.
Varun Chakaravarthy Attains New Career-High Rating In Rankings
Varun Chakaravarthy has put up a brilliant performance so far, picking up six wickets in the bilateral series against South Africa. On tracks that usually favour fast bowlers, Varun delivered an economical 2/11 spell in the competition and helped India win the third T20I match.
Following the rankings update, Jasprit Bumrah has made history after becoming India's highest-rated bowler in the ICC T20I rankings. The mystery spinner already had a career-best ranking, which has now been elevated to 818, making it his new career-best rating.
Chakaravarthy is now the third Indian to top the ICC Men's T20I bowler rankings and has also surpassed Jasprit Bumrah's career-best rating of 783. The Indian spinner has recorded the highest-ever rating for India in the T20I bowlers' ranking.
Check Out The Highest Bowler Ratings In Men's T20I
BOWLER
|NATION
RATING
|Umar Gul
|Pakistan
|865
|Samuel Badree
|West Indies
|864
|Daniel Vettori
|New Zealand
|858
|Sunil Narine
|West Indies
|832
|Rashid Khan
|Afghanistan
|828
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|South Africa
|827
|Shahid Afridi
|Pakistan
|822
|Varun Chakravarthy
|India
|818
|Shadab Khan
|Pakistan
|811
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|809
Arshdeep Singh Also Makes A Significant Leap In ICC T20I Rankings
Varun Chakaravarthy's consistent performance has firmly put him at the top of the ICC T20I bowlers rankings. Another Indian bowler has also made a significant ascent in the table.
The recent ICC rankings update has improved Arshdeep Singh's spot in the table. The fast bowler has moved up four places to 16th overall in the T20I bowlers, securing a 632 ranking.
Arshdeep Singh recently won the Player of the Match honours for his clinical bowling display in the third T20I match between India and South Africa in Dharamshala.
Varun Chakaravarthy and Arshdeep Singh return to action for Team India on December 17, 2025, in the fourth T20I against the Proteas Men at the Ekan Stadium in Lucknow.
