Varun Chakravarthy Has Hairline Fracture? Ex-KKR Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of IPL 2026 Match vs CSK

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026: In all probability, Varun Chakravarthy is set to miss the game against Chennai at the Chepauk. While it comes as a massive setback for the three-time IPL champions, former KKR star Aakash Chopra has revealed that the mystery spinner has an hairline fracture. In case Chakravarthy has a hairline fracture, then his return could be delayed further. Revealing that Chakravarthy has started bowling, Chopra claimed that he still has a bandage on his hand.

‘Hairline fracture is what I have heard’

"They are a team that is still searching for a win. Varun Chakaravarthy has started bowling, that's good news, but his hand is still bandaged. Hairline fracture is what I have heard. He is from Chennai only. Even though his current form is not great, you feel he would do better if he plays. If he is available, you might see him playing in place of Anukul Roy," he said on his YouTube channel.

"Pathirana is fit but not available. He has got the fitness certificate, but is unavailable for this match. It would have been great had Pathirana come as he had played for Chennai only, and could have played against them now, but KKR's problems are not ending," Chopra provided an update on Pathirana as well.

Advertisement

CSK vs KKR Predicted XII

CSK Probable XII: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh

Advertisement