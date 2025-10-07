Varun Chakravarthy Picks Gautam Gambhir's Special Attributes, Points Out India Coach's Uniqueness: 'You Can't Be Mediocre'

Varun Chakravarthy has proved to be an instant success in white ball cricket. In the gap of eight months, the Indian spinner has added one ICC and one ACC trophy to his cabinet.

Varun Chakravarathy Provides Honest Gautam Gambhir Verdict

The 34-year-old happens to be a late bloomer and has played a major role in both tournaments. The mystery spinner featured in India's all matches in Dubai and came back with seven scalps in the Asia Cup, which was conducted in the T20 format this time.

He was called up to the Men In Blue squad in 2024 and, in the proceedings, became the first Indian player to miss the most number of consecutive matches (86) between two appearances. He has since then been a vital cog in India's white ball plans and is expected to be India's trump card in the T20 World Cup 2024.

At the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards, Varun heaped praises on head coach Gautam Gambhir, pointing out some vital aspects of the former Indian opener.

“Definitely one thing which I can say about [Gambhir] is he brings a Spartan mentality to the team where there is no option of losing. You just have to bring your best and give everything on the ground, and later on, whatever happens, happens.

"When he is around, there is no mediocrity - you can't be mediocre in the field, that's what I feel."

