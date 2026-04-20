WATCH | Virat Kohli Takes Break in Middle of IPL 2026; Visits Shri Premanand Ji Maharaj at His Ashram in Vrindavan

Virat Kohli has taken a well-deserved break in the middle of the ongoing IPL season. He has reached Shri Premanand Ji Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan along with wife, Anushka Sharma. The power couple reached Vrindavan on Monday morning. This is not the first time the couple are visiting the spiritual site.

Kohli and Anushka make it a point to visit the ashram as and when they find time. There is no doubt Kohli has become extremely spiritual post COVID. The clip of the power couple reaching Vrindavan has surfaced on social space and has since gone viral.