Team India Women's Cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Team India Women's Cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy has called time on her international career as a cricketer. The middle-order batter from Kadur has represented the Indian Cricket Team as well as Karnataka Women in domestic cricket. Krishnamurthy has also featured in franchise cricket in domestic and international leagues.

Veda Krishnamurthy has announced her retirement from International Cricket. The 32-year-old from Kadur, Karnataka, represented the Indian Cricket Team in 48 ODIs and 76 T20 International matches. With 829 ODI runs and 875 in T20I cricket, Krishnamurthy stood out as a reliable middle-order batter. Her finisher capabilities and aggressive style of matting made her an immense standout.

In a heartfelt statement on social media, Veda Krishnamurthy called time from the international format. But she intends to be a part of the game in a different capacity.

"Today, I say goodbye to playing, but not to cricket. To my family , teammates, coaches, friends, and every supporter behind the scenes ,thank you. And to the fans ,your love, even from afar, meant more than you’ll ever know. Ready to give back to the game that gave me a life," Krishnamurthy wrote on a social media post.

When Did Veda Krishnamurthy Made Her Debut?

Veda Krishnamurthy donned the India Blues for the first time in ODI Cricket when the Indian Women's Cricket Team face off against England Women at Derby. Even though ENG-W secured the win, the Krishnamurthy made a significant contribution by scoring 51 runs.

The India middle-order batter has also took part in franchise cricket, featuring in the Gujarat Giants at the Women's Premier League. Veda Krishnamurthy also took part in the Women's Big Bash League for Velocity.