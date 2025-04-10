Venkatesh Iyer Clarifies Misconceptions Over KKR Seeking Favorable Setup, Claims 'We Prepare Ourselves For Good Conditions'

Venkatesh Iyer, the vice-captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders, has disowned the idea that the defending champions seek conditions which suit them. Instead, he emphasised that KKR prepares for favourable conditions. Iyer went on to say that being the champion requires understanding all the conditions and having the right combination.

Venkatesh Iyer Clears All Misconceptions

The Kolkata Knight Riders have been circling a controversy regarding the pitch at Eden Gardens. The defending champions had sought situations which could favour their spin bowlers and work in their favour. However, the Eden Pitch curator has downplayed their request, causing a furore among the fans. Amid the furore, vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer has rejected the notion that the Knight Riders seek favourable circumstances.

"We never look at what is the best condition for us. We prepare ourselves for good conditions of cricket, and that's what professional sport is about. If a team has to be a champion, then it has to understand that in all conditions, you have to have the combination that can do well," Venkatesh Iyer said at the pre-match press conference in Chennai.

KKR Has Showcased Resilience But They Lack Consistency

The Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders have had a rollercoaster season so far in IPL 2025, but they have showcased resilience and tenacity during competitions. In the five matches they have played, KKR has secured two wins and three losses so far. Their latest loss against LSG was heartbreaking, as they showcased a trailblazing performance at home but fell just four runs short of the win. Consistency has been a prime issue for the three-time IPL champions.

The Knight Riders will have a point to prove when they head into enemy territory at Chepauk. Their backs are against the wall, and the Ajinkya Rahane-led franchise would be eager to secure a win in the tournament.