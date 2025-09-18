Veteran Batter Mushfiqur Rahim On The Verge Of Exceptional Milestone In Test Cricket As Bangladesh Gears Up For Ireland Encounter

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim during the Test series against India in 2022 | Image: ANI

Bangladesh will play a two-match Test series against Ireland, starting from November 11.

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host the first Test match of the series against Ireland. Meanwhile, the second Test match of the series will be played from November 19 at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Cricket Ireland has agreed to tour Bangladesh for a red-ball series. Previously, Cricket Ireland wanted to play against Bangladesh in an ODI series.

In the forthcoming Test series, veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim is expected to achieve an elusive milestone for Bangladesh in the Test cricket format.

Mushfiqur Rahim's Stats In Test Cricket

The 38-year-old is set to become the first Bangladesh cricketer to touch the 100-match mark in Test cricket. He made his Test debut in 2005 against England. Since then, Mushfiqur has played 98 Tests and 181 innings, scoring 6328 runs at an average of 38.12 and a strike rate of 48.41. He has hammered 12 centuries and 27 fifties in the red-ball format for Bangladesh.

In the first-class format, Mushfiqur Rahim played 149 matches and 262 innings, scoring 9023 runs at an average of 38.23.

Bangladesh To Play White-Ball Series As Well Against Ireland

After the conclusion of the two-match Test series, Bangladesh and Ireland will lock horns in a three-match T20I series.

Chattogram will host the first and second T20I games between Bangladesh and Ireland on November 27 and 29, respectively. Meanwhile, the third T20I match of the series will be played on December 2, in Dhaka.

Earlier on September 17, Cricket West Indies confirmed their tour of Bangladesh for six white-ball matches, which includes three ODIs and three T20Is.

The ODI matches will be played on October 18, 20, and 23. On the other hand, the T20Is will take place on October 27 and 30, and November 1, respectively.