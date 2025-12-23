Updated 23 December 2025 at 20:25 IST
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Live Streaming: Can Fans Catch Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Live In Domestic Cricket Action?
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 begins Dec 24 with 38 teams, featuring stars like Kohli, Rohit, Gill, Pant, and Jadeja. BCCI mandates India players’ participation, with the final on Jan 18, 2026.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
The Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26 is all set to commence as part of India’s domestic cricket calendar, following the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). As the premier domestic one-day competition, it will feature some of the country’s elite cricketers, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has mandated that Team India players participate in domestic matches whenever their schedule allows them to do so.
It has helped bring the Indian international cricketers back to the domestic fold, where they get to fine-tune their skills ahead of a mega cricketing series or any tournament.
A total of 38 teams from across the domestic circuit will compete in the List A format, promising an exciting spectacle for fans. The tournament begins on December 24, 2025, with the final scheduled for January 18, 2026.
Will Fans Be Able To Watch Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli In Action At Vijay Hazare Trophy?
Fans who are eager to tune in and watch the Indian cricketers in action might be left disappointed. Multiple reports have suggested that there are provisions to broadcast matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
However, only the Pondicherry vs Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh vs Hyderabad matches will be streamed live by the broadcasters.
Given that the top Indian cricketers aren't associated with any of the teams mentioned above, their matches will not be telecast live.
Additionally, Virat Kohli's return to domestic cricket in VHT 2025-26 is a closed-door affair. No fans will be allowed at the BCCI CoE to watch the match-up.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details
When will the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 be played?
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 will commence on Wednesday, December 24, 2025
At what time will the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 start?
All the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 matches will start at 09:00 AM IST, and the toss will take place half an hour before.
Where will the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 be played?
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 will be played across various venues in the country.
Venues like the BCCI CoE, KSCA CG, KL Saini Ground, Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Anantam Ground, Gujarat College Ground, Narendra Modi Stadium, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Sanosara CG and ADSA Railways Ground will be the venues for all the matches.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch the live stream of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 in India?
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 23 December 2025 at 20:25 IST