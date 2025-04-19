Viral Video Of Virat Kohli Looking Dejected Goes Viral Following RCB's 5-Wicket Drubbing Against PBKS In IPL 2025 Clash

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru succumbed to a 5-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings in what was a rain-hit match in their fortress, Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This was the third consecutive loss for RCB at their home stadium. The match had to start late and both Punjab and Bengaluru's innings were reduced to just 14 overs per side due to continuous rain. Punjab Kings won the toss and put Royal Challengers to bat first. As RCB got down to bat, they lost several wickets very quickly and at the end of the 14 overs could only manage to score 95/9, thanks to a quickfire half century from Tim David.

Punjab Kings were then able to chase the target set by RCB as they won the match by 5 wickets.

Video Of A Dejected Kohli Goes Viral On Social Media

After RCB's loss to Punjab Kings, a video has been going viral where Virat Kohli can be seen in the dressing room looking dejected following his team's loss against Punjab Kings. IPL 2025 is the 18th season of Virat Kohli in the T20 league as he has been playing from the very first season. Virat Kohli is yet to win a trophy with RCB, a franchise he has been with since the beginning of his IPL career.

As RCB lost by 5 wicket against Punjab Kings, Virat Kohli looked dejected while using his phone in the dressing room.

RCB's IPL Points Table Standing Following PBKS Loss

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were in third position in the Indian Premier League table before the match against Punjab Kings. After their third home game loss, which came against Shreyas Iyer's Punjab, they dropped down a spot and are now in fourth position in the IPL 2025 Points Table. Punjab Kings on the other hand after the win went straight to second place.