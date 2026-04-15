Virat Kohli UNAVAILABLE For IPL 2026 Match vs LSG? Ex-RCB Captain Trains With Heavily Strapped Leg After Injury Scare
RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli feature in the game against Lucknow? Kohli training with heavily strapped leg raises concerns ahead of the game in Bengaluru.
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RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli feature in the game against Lucknow? Kohli training with heavily strapped leg raises concerns ahead of the game in Bengaluru. Kohli, who is reportedly nursing an ankle injury, did have a net at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium and is expected to feature in the game against Lucknow, but there is a problem for sure.
LSG’s social media handle featured a couple of videos where Kohli is seen all strapped up while interacting with LSG players. In a certain clip, Kohli meets Kane Williamson and Rishabh Pant. Here is the clip that has started all the speculations ahead of the match at RCB's home.