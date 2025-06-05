'Loyalty Sirf 10 Lakh Se Naap Diya': Fans Bash RCB After They Announce Rs 10 Lakh As Compensation For The Deceased Of Chinnaswamy Stampede

IPL 2025: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in the summit clash of the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden title after 18 long years and marked an end to the trophy drought. Virat Kohli, who has played for the franchise for eighteen years, was finally rewarded with the IPL title. RCB and PBKS were clearly the two best sides of IPL 2025, and both of them brought their A-game to the table.

RCB Called Out For Announcing Rs 10 Lakh As Compensation For Deceased

Just hours after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, they had announced a victory parade to be held in Bengaluru. They soon saw the euphoria of their fans going out of hand, and hence they decided to crop the plan at the very last moment. Things got haywire at the Chuinswamy during RCB's felicitation ceremony as fans tried to get inside the stadium, and a stampede broke out. A total of 11 people lost their lives, and many were left injured. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have announced INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased.

"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident," wrote RCB in a social media post.

The fans have now called out the franchise and have questioned the way in which they treat their fans. People on social media have vented out their frustration for compensating the families of the deceased with just INR 10 lakhs.

Virat Kohli Completes White Ball Cricket

This was a significant moment in Virat Kohli's career as he has finally conquered white-ball cricket. Virat has the distinction of winning the U-19 World Cup (2008), ODI World Cup (2011), Champions Trophy (2013 and 2025), and T20 World Cup (2024).