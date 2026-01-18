Updated 18 January 2026 at 21:05 IST
Virat Kohli Continues Swashbuckling Form, Chase Master Spearheads Against New Zealand With 85th International Hundred In Indore
Virat Kohli has fought a lone battle against New Zealand and has brought his 54th hundred in the 3rd ODI match in Indore on Sunday.
Virat Kohli in action against New Zealand in 3rd ODI | Image: AP
Virat Kohli has fought a lone battle against New Zealand and has brought his 54th hundred in the 3rd ODI match in Indore on Sunday. Kohli has held the fort after India had another batting collapse in the ODI series decider.
Virat missed a century in the 1st match at Vadodara by just 7 runs, but he has looked determined in this innings so far. He has now scored three centuries in his last 6 ODI matches and has once again proved why he is called the modern dfay chase master in ODI cricket.
