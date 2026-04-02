WATCH | Virat Kohli MOCKS Romario Shepherd's Batting Stance Hilariously Ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Match

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli is arguably the most popular cricketer in the world and his stocks remain intact even after having called it quits from T20Is and the Tests. He is currently featuring in the IPL for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and is an integral part of the side.

He is in good headspace and that was evident during RCB's latest training session as he was spotted emulating Romario Shepherd's batting stance. The clip has surfaced on social space and has gone viral since.

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The RCB side started off the season with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in which Kohli remained unbeaten on 69* off 38 balls. Kohli's knock featured five sixes and five boundaries. RCB, who are the defending champions, have a formidable line-up this year. While defending the title successfully be their biggest target, they would certainly like to carry the momentum forward when they lock horns against familiar foes in Chennai Super Kings on April 5. The CSK side are hurt after their humiliating loss against Rajasthan. For the unversed, MS Dhoni will not feature in that game.

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KING Kohli

Kohli has been representing RCB since IPL's inaugural season (2008). He holds the record for playing the most matches for a single franchise. By the time RCB faced SRH in the 2026 opener, Kohli had appeared in a total of 268 matches for the team. He also happens to be the all-time leading run-scorer in the tournament's history with 8,661 runs.

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