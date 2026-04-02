WATCH | RCB Relive MS Dhoni's Iconic 2011 World Cup-Winning Six on 15th Anniversary in Nostalgic Post

2011 World Cup: Mumbai came to a standstill when then-captain MS Dhoni hit a monstrous six towards long on in 2011 to help India clinch their second ODI World Cup nearly three decades. To remember the win, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise came up with a special post on Team India's 15th anniversary of winning the silverware under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

RCB's VIRAL Post

The viral post shows the moments which have now become part of India's rich cricketing folklore. RCB's post highlights the iconic commentary by the legendary Ravi Shastri when Dhoni hits the six. Dhoni, who had not done a lot with the bat throughout the campaign, came good on the day it mattered the most. Dhoni remained unbeaten on 91* off 79 balls to take the Men in Blue over the line.

On the historic night of April 2, 2011 - the win was celebrated across the length and breath of the country, with fans pouring into the streets in unison, chanting “Dhoni, Dhoni!" in reverence to their captain.

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How MSD Aced The Chase

Dhoni surprised one and all when he walked into bat ahead of Yuvraj Singh, which he later described as a ‘tactical’ call. India started their 275-run chase on a shaky note, losing Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag. Then Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir got things back on track with an 83-run stand. Once Kohli perished, Dhoni walked in and joined Gambhir and since then there was no looking back as the duo stitched a match-winning 109-run stand to take the side over the line.

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