Virat Kohli Exhibits Mastery For Delhi With Exceptional 83-Ball Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy
Virat Kohli delivered yet another commanding performance, smashing a century off 83 balls for Delhi in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Vijay Hazare Trophy: The talismanic batter, Virat Kohli, delivered a sublime innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025, guiding Delhi against Andhra at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru on Wednesday, December 24.
Virat Kohli Smashes 83-Ball Century In VHT
Living up to his reputation as the ‘Chase Master’ in the 50-over format, Kohli crafted a brilliant century off just 83 balls, steering Delhi closer to victory in the run chase. Earlier during the run chase, Kohli completed his half-century in just 39 balls. Currently, the 37-year-old is in his red-hot form.
The 37-year-old played a stunning 131-run knock from 101 balls at a stunning strike rate of 129.70. He slammed 14 fours and three sixes. Kohli's knock came to an end in the fifth delivery of the 33rd after Satyanarayana Raju dismissed him.
During the run chase, Delhi lost an early wicket, but that did not affect them in the second innings. Virat Kohli cemented a 113-run partnership with Priyansh Arya, which gave Delhi a solid start to the match.
Later, Kohli stitched a 159-run partnership with Nitish Rana, which helped Delhi clinch a four-wicket win over Andhra on Wednesday, December 24.
Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record
However, it was Virat Kohli who made the headlines following his stupendous knock in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture. Kohli is considered one of the greatest cricketers in the 50-over format, and he once again proved why he is called so.
Earlier in the innings, Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest to 16,000 runs in men's List A cricket.
Virat Kohli played 343 List A matches and 330 innings, scoring 16,130 runs at a strike rate of 93.67 and an average of 57.34. He scored 58th centuries and 84 fifties in List A cricket. In the ODIs, Kohli played 308 matches and 296 innings, scoring 14557 runs at a strike rate of 93.65 and an average of 58.46. He scored 53 centuries and 76 fifties for India in the 50-over format.
