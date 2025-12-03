Virat Kohli Falls in Line With BCCI Diktat, Confirms Availability For Vijay Hazare Trophy

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, arguably the best batter in the world, has confirmed his availability to feature in the domestic circuit. Kohli will be playing for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. For the unversed, Kohli only features in the ODI format and hence he is not going to play a lot of competitive cricket and hence the Board of Control of Cricket in India has asked him to do so. Initially, it was understood that Kohli is reluctant to do that as he stays in London with his family after retiring from Tests.

DDCA President Rohan Jaitley confirmed Kohli's availability.

‘He has given his availability’

"Yes, that's right. He has given his availability," Rohan Jaitley, the DDCA president, told Cricbuzz.

Kohli will play for Delhi on the opening day of the premier domestic 50-over competition on December 24 in a game against Andhra Pradesh.

Not long back, Kohli made it clear that he does not need a lot of preparation as cricket is more mental. By saying that, he was subtly trying to push back the BCCI line.

‘Never been a big believer of a lot of preparation’

"I've never been a big believer of a lot of preparation, if that makes sense. All my cricket has been mental. As long as I feel mentally I can play the game, I work physically very hard every day of my life. It's got nothing to do with cricket anymore. It's the way I live," Kohli had said at the post-match presentation party after the first ODI where he scored a match-winning 135 off 120 balls.