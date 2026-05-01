Virat Kohli Gets Angry, Argues With Umpire Over Controversial Rajat Patidar Dismissal in IPL 2026 Match vs GT; RCB Break Silence

GT vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli lost his cool on Thursday after Rajat Patidar's controversial dismissal. Kohli was seen having an animated exchange with the umpire near the boundary ropes after Patidar was given out, which seemed like a debatable call. The much-talked about episode took place in the eighth over of the game when Jason Holder completed a catch off Arshad Khan’s bowling to send Patidar packing. Replays of the dismissal appeared inconclusive on whether the ball had touched the ground or not. And that is why Kohli was irked over the dismissal.

‘The ball touched the ground’

The RCB camp has finally broken silence on the issue. Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed that from what he saw, it was clear that the ball had touched the ground.

"I wasn't there, but from what I saw, the ball touched the ground. I don't know what the umpire told them, or if it was within the laws of the game, I have no idea about that. However, we wanted the umpire to take a closer look at it," Bhuvneshwar told the media after the match.

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"I wouldn't say anything went wrong, but rather that they batted well. It often comes down to whether it is a good day or a bad day. We lost the toss and were asked to bat first; we tried our best in both departments, but the result is that we lost," he added.

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