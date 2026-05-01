WATCH | Virat Kohli-Shubman Gill's Bromance After GT Beat RCB in IPL 2026 Goes Viral

GT vs RCB, IPL 2026: It was heartbreak for RCB as they lost against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. While RCB went on to lose the match, fans still cheered on for Virat Kohli. Every time Kohli was in action, there was a loud cheer and after giving so many years to the game - that is on the cards. But the clip that is now going viral on social space is his bromance with Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill. After the match, the two bonded with each other making it a treat for the fans. Here is the clip that has now gone viral.

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At the post-match presentation, Gill praised the importance of Kohli's wicket.

"I think our fielding was one of the things, it's something I think at phases, we haven't fielded that well in the game. And I think today was one of those days, everyone came together. The energy in the field was very, very nice, especially after the second over, Virat bhai hit us for some runs and how we all came back together. That was very crucial for us," Gill said.

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Earlier, Gill led from the front and scored 43 runs off just 18 balls as Gujarat Titans (GT) chased down a modest 156-run target in just 15.5 overs while losing six wickets against at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 155 all out in 19.2 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 40, Kohli 28; Arshad Khan 3-22, Rashid Khan 2-19, Jason Holder 2-29) lost to Gujarat Titans 158/6 in 15.5 overs ( Shubman Gill 43, Jos Buttler 39; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-28, Romario Shepherd 2-30) by four wickets

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