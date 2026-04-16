Virat Kohli Gives Injury Update After Debuting as Impact Player During RCB-LSG IPL 2026 Match: 'Still Not 100%'

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: While Virat Kohli was upbeat after the five-wicket win, he provided an update on his injury as well. Kohli, who is one of the fittest cricketers in the world, experienced soreness in his knee during RCB’s last fixture against Mumbai Indians that forced that forced him off the field. After his 34-ball 49, Kohli claimed that he is still not 100 per cent fit. While it is not the best piece of news for the RCB fans, Kohli admitted he was feeling much better.

‘Still not 100%’

“Yeah, (I’m feeling) much, much better than the last game," Kohli told the broadcasters. “I’m still not 100%. My knee was a bit sore last game. Even health-wise, I’ve been under the weather for four or five days now. So yeah, just getting back up to my best."

Kohli also confessed that he was pleased with his intensity.

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“I started off well today, so I was happy with my intensity. Then again, would have liked to carry on and finish the game off. Sometimes you have to take the conditions into account as well, the pitch slowed down considerably, and I just wanted to probably keep going in the same manner, but yeah, in the end should have probably finished that one off as well," he said.

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