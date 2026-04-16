WATCH | Virat Kohli is GOD? Young LSG Player Touches Ex-RCB Captain's Feet After Loss in Heartwarming Gesture

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli's undying popularity was evident at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium after RCB beat LSG. After the emphatic five-wicket win on Wednesday, Kohli was upbeat. The former RCB captain was seen interacting with young LSG players. While he was chatting with the players of LSG, a young cricketer, Naman Tiwari could not hold his emotions back on seeing Kohli right in front of him.

The player promptly touched Kohli's feet, and that is when the cricketer bowed down, asking the LSG cricketer not to do it. It is truly a heartwarming gesture epitomising how cricketers are worshipped in India. Here is the viral clip.

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After the win, Kohli spoke about his leg injury. Claiming that he is 100 per cent fit, Kohli admitted that he is ‘happy’ after his 49 off 34 balls.

"Much better than the last game. I'm still not 100%. My knee was a bit sore last game. Even health-wise, I've been under the weather for four or five days now. So, just getting back up to my best. I started off well today, so I was happy with my intensity. Again, would have liked to carry on and finish the game off. Sometimes you have to take the conditions into account as well. The pitch slowed down considerably and I just wanted to probably keep going in the same manner. But yeah, in the end, should have probably finished that one off as well," Kohli broke silence over his injury at the post-match presentation.

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