'You Never Know About The Future': Virat Kohli Gives No Nonsense Take On Social Media Trolls And His Future Aspirations

Virat Kohli recently sat down for a candid and hilarious chat with Mr. Nags on the RCB Insider Show. During the chat, the two members of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team discussed several things from RCB's title drought to a guided meditation session. This is the 18th season of the Indian Premier League and the trophy has continued to evade the Bengaluru based franchise. With a good start to the 2025 season, RCB fans are hopeful of winning their first title in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

Virat Kohli Shares His Take On Social Media In Chat With Mr. Nags

Virat Kohli during his chat with Mr. Nags discussed several things as the hilarious video was shared by RCB on their social media handles. During the chat, Virat Kohli opened up on his current usage of social media and what his take is on the same.

In the chat Mr. Nags asked Virat Kohli about his decision to archive all of the brand endorsements from his Instagram page to which Virat Kohli had an interesting reply.

"I am in a very interesting space with social media. Currently, I am not in a place where I am engaging too much. You never know about the future. But it definitely needed a reset," Virat Kohli said during the chat with Mr. Nags.

RCB Looking In Good Touch During IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru is looking in good touch during the currently ongoing 18th season of the Indian Premier League. So far RCB have played six matches, out of which they have won four and lost two matches. With the dominant outings from Rajat Patidar and his men, they are currently placed third in the IPL table.