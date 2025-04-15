'Were You Not Feeling It Till Now': Virat Kohli Trolls RCB Fans In Hilarious Chat With Mr. Nags Regarding Trophy Drought

The 18th season of the Indian Premier League is well and truly underway with all of the teams going at it in their bid to win the title. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are yet to get even a single IPL title to their name as the trophy has evaded them since the inception of the tournament. As the 18th season is underway, several RCB fans believe this is the year that the Bengaluru based franchise could get their first trophy due to the 18th season matching with Virat Kohli 's jersey number- 18.

Virat Kohli Trolls RCB Fans In Chat With Mr. Nags

In the long and glorious career of the ‘King’, the IPL trophy is the only piece of silverware missing from his cabinet. Virat Kohli recently sat down to have a chat with Mr. Nags on the IPL Insider Show. During the chat with Mr. Nags, Virat Kohli was told by the host that several RCB fans were ‘feeling it’, and believed that RCB could win the title in 2025.

Virat Kohli who has been a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru since 2008, trolled his own teams fans and asked them had they not been feeling it till now in the 18 years of the tournament?

Virat Kohli was asked about the No. 18 theory to which he replied, "Were you not feeling it till now? It took 18 years to feel it. What about 17, 16, 19?”

"I think it's a good reason to be in a good space and be positive," Virat Kohli further added to his statements.

Virat Kohli In Fine Touch With The Bat During IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are looking dominant in the 2025 season of the IPL with them having 4 wins and 2 losses in the six matches they have played. Virat Kohli despite turning 36 years old, is showing no signs of slowing down as he is currently the franchise's top run scorer at the moment.