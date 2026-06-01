Virat Kohli Gives Special Advise to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After RCB Clinch IPL 2026 Title; Heartwarming Video Goes Viral | WATCH

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli is considered to be the epitome of batsmanship and getting advise from him is nothing short of gold, After the IPL final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was spotted getting some special tips from the best. Kohli shook hands and pulled him aside by keeping his arm around Sooryavanshi. And then, the two were engrossed in a conversation which was loved by the fans. The clip has now surfaced on social space and is going viral.

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Kohli had a night to remember where he carried his bat through to power RCB to their second title. Kohli remained unbeaten on 75* off 42 balls. During the knock, Kohli registered his fastest-ever IPL fifty. His fifty came off 25 balls. Kohli's innings was laced with three sixes and nine fours.

"Well, it’s the stuff that you dream of. I’ve thought of this moment many times, that, you know, once when we win the IPL, I should be standing there hitting the winning runs and tonight it was possible. So yeah, just a dream day for us," Kohli said at the post-match presentation after the win.

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He added: "And as I mentioned straight after the game as well, we just felt really relaxed coming to the game today and really confident about how we wanted to go about our game and what kind of team we have. And that gives you confidence to just, you know, see any kind of situation through. But yeah, in a chase, I felt really comfortable out there knowing exactly what to do."

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