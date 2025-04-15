Virat Kohli Greets Young Fan During RCB's Travel Day, Bengaluru Players Spotted Flaunting New Gears Ahead Of Next Game

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been in some red-hot form this season. The Indian Premier League trophy has eluded the Bengaluru-led franchise for seventeen editions, but this time around they look like the favorites to end the title drought. RCB came painfully close to winning the IPL Trophy back in 2009, 2011, and 2016, but they couldn't put their act together in the summit clashes.

Interestingly, RCB has won all their away games this year and has ended up losing two home games that they have played so far. RCB struck gold in the IPL 2025 mega auctions and procured former KKR star Phil Salt's services. The opening combination of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli is reaping some great results for the franchise, and this is the biggest reason behind their dominant performance this season. Bengaluru will host Lucknow Super Giants next on April 18.

Virat Kohli Greets Young Fan And Signs Autograph

Virat Kohli is the only player as of now who has played for the same franchise for 18 odd years. Virat Kohli and RCB's loyalty to each other is unmatched, and things like these are rarely seen, at least in franchise cricket. Kohli recently became the first Indian batter to score 100 T20 half-centuries. The former RCB captain, in the past, has said that he does not think too much about his franchise not winning the cup.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru recently posted a video of the team traveling back from Jaipur. The team headed back to Bengaluru to host the Punjab Kings. The video posted by RCB showcases their former skipper stopping to meet a young fan. Kohli also signed an autograph for the fan on his way to the team bus.

Kohli Reflects On RCB's Chances Of Winning The IPL