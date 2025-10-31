Virat Kohli Hails Jemimah Rodrigues; Congratulates Harmanpreet Kaur's Team After India Beat Australia in Women's WC Semi-Final: 'What a Victory'

Ind vs Aus: It was a win for the ages as Jemimah Rodrigues powered India to a historic win over Australia in the Women's World Cup semi-final in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Virat Kohli, who understands such chases and is himself popularly known as the chasemaster, heaped praise on Jemimah Rodrigues and also congratulated the team for the win over Australia. Kohli took to X to express his feelings. Kohli's praise is bound to boost the morale of the entire side ahead of the much-awaited final against South Africa.

‘Standout performance by Jemimah’

“What a victory by our team over a mighty opponent like Australia. A great chase by the girls and a standout performance by Jemimah in a big game. A true display of resilience, belief, and passion. Well done, Team India,” Kohli wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

ALSO READ: Cricket Fans Hail Team India After Historic Win Over Australia

Advertisement

Star is Born, Jemimah

Jemimah hit an unbeaten 127* off 134 balls to take India over the line in a big chase on a big night in front of a full house.

Jemimah hit 12 fours in her knock and ran brilliantly between the wickets. Thanks to her dream show, she also bagged the player of the match. At the post-match presentation, she was in tears as she was extremely emotional after the knock. She thanked the almighty, her parents, her coach and the fans who had been supporting her. She also spoke of the struggles she had gone through in the months leading up to the marquee event. Fans would be hopeful that she can continue her good form in the final against South Africa on November 2 at the DY Patil stadium.