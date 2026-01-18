Virat Kohli Hammers 54th ODI Ton, Leapfrogs Ricky Ponting To Register Rare Milestone Against New Zealand In ODIs

India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill-led Team India locked horns with Michael Bracewell's New Zealand in the third and final ODI match of the series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, on Sunday, January 18.

Virat Kohli Scripts History With 54th ODI Century

Once again, talismanic Indian batter Virat Kohli came under the spotlight after the 37-year-old smashed a 91-ball hundred against the Kiwis at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. It was Kohli's 54th ODI hundred.

Kohli achieved the milestone in the sixth delivery of the 40th over after he took a single. The crowd, along with Kohli's teammates, stood up to hail the star batter's milestone.

Advertisement

With the century, the top-order batter etched his name in the record books once again. Now, Kohli has slammed the most centuries against New Zealand in the ODIs after surpassing former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting.

Kohli has slammed seven tons against the Kiwis in 36 ODI innings and holds the top spot in the chart. Meanwhile, Ponting stands in the second place with six centuries against New Zealand in 50 innings.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli Breaks Another Elusive Milestone In Indore

The 37-year-old achieved another milestone with his swashbuckling knock in Indore. Kohli now has seven or more tons against five different opponents in the ODIs. He has slammed 10 centuries against Sri Lanka, nine against the West Indies, eight against Australia, seven against South Africa, and New Zealand.

The Chase Master's resilient knock came to an end in the fourth delivery of the 46th over after Kristian Clarke dismissed him. Kohli played a 124-run knock from 108 balls at a strike rate of 114.81. The 37-year-old hammered 10 fours and three sixes against the Kiwis in the third ODI match.