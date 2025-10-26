Updated 26 October 2025 at 21:38 IST
'Virat Kohli Has Changed The Game Forever': Star India Batter's SCG Heroics Elicit Extensive Commendation
Virat Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 74 runs against Australia in the 3rd ODI match.
India vs Australia: Team India clinched a dominating nine-wicket win over Australia in the third ODI match of the series, at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, on Saturday, October 25.
Even though India conceded a 2-1 defeat against Australia in the three-match ODI series, however, the stellar win at the Sydney Cricket Ground helped the Men in Blue end the series on a high note.
Rohit Sharma was named the 'Player of the Match' following his unbeaten 121-run knock from 125 at a strike rate of 96.80. He slammed 13 fours and three sixes during his time on the crease. Rohit was also named the 'Player of the Series'.
However, Virat Kohli's magnificent 74-run knock from 81 balls stole the spotlight. After two consecutive ducks in the ODI series, Kohli gave a befitting reply to his critics with an unbeaten knock. Kohli played at a strike rate of 91.36 and slammed seven fours during his time on the crease.
It was for the first time, Kohli was dismissed for a duck in two consecutive ODI innings.
Virat Kohli Gains High Praise From Former RCB Cricketer
While speaking on his official YouTube channel, former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer AB de Villiers said that Virat Kohli is the kind of player one wants to support. De Villiers further showered praise on Virat Kohli, saying that the star Indian batter has changed the game forever.
"I want to remind you guys, that's the kind of player you want to celebrate. Allow him to find his balance in life towards the backend of his career. Just celebrate him. He has changed the game forever. He deserves a bit of a 'thank', and hopefully you play for another five years, if you don't, we are right behind you," AB de Villiers said on his official YouTube channel.
Virat Kohli's Numbers In ODIs
Virat Kohli played his maiden ODI match against Sri Lanka in 2008. Since then, the 36-year-old played 305 ODI matches and 293 innings, scoring 14255 runs at a strike rate of 93.26 and an average of 57.71. Virat Kohli slammed 51 centuries and 75 half-centuries in the 50-over format for Team India.
