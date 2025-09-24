Virat Kohli Holding IPL Trophy With His Childhood Self on Lap is Treat For RCB Fans; Nano Banana AI Pic Goes Viral

There is little doubt that Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of our times. He played an integral role in helping RCB clinch their maiden IPL title after 18 years. On Wednesday, RCB put out a social media post that is winning umpteen hearts and is a treat for fans. Looks like the RCB social media is smitten by the new Nano Banana AI trend. RCB made a collage of four cricketers - Kohli, Phil Salt, Krunal Pandya and Jitesh Sharma. Despite four cricketers there on the post, it is Kohli who is stealing the show in the comment section.

The post was captioned: “Every champion was once a kid who dreamt big!”

Here is the post that is now going viral:

RCB's VIRAL POST

In 15 outings in the IPL, Kohli amassed 657 runs at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71. He also hit eight fifties in IPL 2025. He, along with Phil Salt got RCB off to good starts which always gave them the advantage in most games.

Meanwhile, some reports claim that Kohli, around whom there is much speculation over his ODI future - has not given clarity to the selectors over what he wants to do going forward.

Will Kohli Opt Out of ODIs in Australia?

This means there is a high-possibility that Kohli may not be part of India's white-ball tour of Australia later in the year or not.