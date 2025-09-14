Virat Kohli Ignored; Gujarat Titans Star Picks His Top-5 T20 Batters Featuring Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

T20 has truly revolutionised the sport of cricket over the past decade and the cash-rich Indian Premier League has played a huge part in the growth of the format. Top players from various nations also play the T20 format, in fact some cricketers have started prioritising franchise cricket over nation - which is wrong. But again, this shift in mindset shows how much the format has evolved and become popular. Rahul Tewatia, who is an IPL veteran, now playing for the Gujarat Titans, picked his top-5 T20 players and it was surprising to see him not include Virat Kohli in his Top-5.

KING Kohli Ignored

In an exclusive on Crictracker; Tewatia picked Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers and Yuvraj Singh as his top-5.

“When I was young, I used to play leg-spin and bat together. I used to watch Yuvi paaji [Yuvraj Singh]. He looked like a stylish batsman. When Mahi bhai [MS Dhoni] came, I started watching him a lot. I started understanding the game when I got a chance to talk to him. I used to watch Yuvraj Singh and Mahi bhai a lot,” he said.

