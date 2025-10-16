Virat Kohli to Retire From IPL After Contract Snub? Ex-India Captain Opines on Amid Rumours Surrounding RCB Sale

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli is arguably the best white-ball player in the world. But, recently there have been rumours doing the rounds about his retirement from IPL after he reportedly turned down a commercial contract renewal. So, how much of it is actually true, will Kohli quit IPL just after helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinch their maiden title? Former India captain Kris Srikkanth has given his two cents on the subject. Claiming that the news is all speculation and no truth in it, Srikkanth reckoned he will not retire.

‘Just a speculation’

"It's just a speculation because he (Kohli) has just won RCB the IPL. So I don't think he'll retire. These are all obvious rumours. These are just business decisions (change in ownership). But as far as Virat Kohli is concerned, he'll continue with RCB," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

"Why should he retire? He played brilliant even this IPL. Unless he himself personally takes a decision, that's a different matter altogether. Virat Kohli is good enough to play another three years of IPL. He will score runs always, being the king of kings," said Srikkanth.

KING Kohli, KING of IPL

Kohli has been a prolific run-getter for RCB over the years.