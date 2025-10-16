Updated 16 October 2025 at 06:32 IST
Virat Kohli to Retire From IPL After Contract Snub? Ex-India Captain Opines on Amid Rumours Surrounding RCB Sale
IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli feature in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league after rumours surrounding RCB sale has been doing the rounds?
- Cricket
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli is arguably the best white-ball player in the world. But, recently there have been rumours doing the rounds about his retirement from IPL after he reportedly turned down a commercial contract renewal. So, how much of it is actually true, will Kohli quit IPL just after helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinch their maiden title? Former India captain Kris Srikkanth has given his two cents on the subject. Claiming that the news is all speculation and no truth in it, Srikkanth reckoned he will not retire.
‘Just a speculation’
"It's just a speculation because he (Kohli) has just won RCB the IPL. So I don't think he'll retire. These are all obvious rumours. These are just business decisions (change in ownership). But as far as Virat Kohli is concerned, he'll continue with RCB," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.
"Why should he retire? He played brilliant even this IPL. Unless he himself personally takes a decision, that's a different matter altogether. Virat Kohli is good enough to play another three years of IPL. He will score runs always, being the king of kings," said Srikkanth.
KING Kohli, KING of IPL
Kohli has been a prolific run-getter for RCB over the years.
He is also the highest run-getter in the history of the league with 8661 runs. This includes eight centuries and over 63 half-centuries, at an average above 39.55 and a strike rate near 132.86. He had a dream 2016 season in the IPL. In that memorable season, Kohli amassed 973 runs which till date is the highest in one single season by a batter.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 16 October 2025 at 06:25 IST