Virat Kohli IGNORES Suryakumar Yadav; Picks AB De Villiers as IPL's Biggest Match-Winner | WATCH

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli was asked to pick the biggest match-winner in the history of the IPL. It should not come as a surprise that he picked AB De Villiers. Kohli was asked to pick a bigger match-winner than Chris Gayle in IPL. He was given many options like David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh among others, but once De Villiers name came up, he got up and left as that is what he had to do.

His instant action showed that he had no doubt over his choice and rightly so. AB De Villiers was a serial match-winner at the RCB and Kohli has had umpteen partnerships with him in the past.

Here is the clip where he confesses. The short interview was posted on the official social media page of the franchise with a caption that read: "Nothing but facts from Virat Kohli. 😉❤️Who’s the biggest match winner in the IPL?"

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Kohli-AB = Jai-Veeru?

As a pair, Kohli andDe Villiers have given a lot of reason for RCB fans to cheer over the years. To be precise, Kohli, AB has posted five 100+ partnerships for RCB and two 200+ partnerships, the only pair in the world to post two such partnerships. The former South African maestro amassed 687 runs in the 2016, finishing third on the runs chart.

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In the 2016 season, RCB made the final for the very first time - but ended up on the losing side against a formidable Hyderabad side.