'Virat Kohli is a Very Good Singer, Dancer And..': MS Dhoni Reveals Never-Heard Before Side of Ex-India Captain

IPL 2025: While speculations over MS Dhoni's IPL future is on, the CSK captain made a few stunning revelations during a recent event in Chennai. During the Chennai event, Dhoni spoke at length about Virat Kohli. It is no secret that Dhoni and Kohli are close friends. They have spent a lot of time together in the Indian dressing-room. In fact, Kohli succeeded Dhoni as India's Test captain. Claiming that Kohli is very funny, Dhoni admitted that when he is in the mood, he is very entertaining.

‘Virat is a very good singer’

"Virat is a very good singer, a very good dancer, great at mimicry, and very funny,” Dhoni said with a smile. “If he is is in the mood, he is very, very entertaining.”

Dhoni and Kohli have won India many games. In fact, they were part of the victorious 2011 World Cup in India. The two - when batting together - were very quick between the wickets, thanks to their astounding fitness levels.

Dhoni-Kohli Rule IPL

The two legends were last seen in action during the IPL 2025. It was an IPL season to forget for Dhoni, as he scored just 196 runs in 14 matches as CSK finished last in the points table. On the other hand, Kohli made it an IPL to remember. Not only did he score 657 runs in 15 innings, he also played an integral role in helping RCB clinch their maiden IPL title.