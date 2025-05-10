Virat Kohli is Being Selfish With His Shock Decision to Retire From Test Cricket Ahead of England Tour. Here's Why

Calling Virat Kohli's sudden decision to retire from Test cricket ‘selfish’ may be an unpopular opinion at this point of time - but one has to accept - it is a ‘selfish’ call. Kohli, who has been an ambassador to Test cricket, has to be credited for reviving it after it seemed like fading away a few seasons back. Time and again, Kohli has emphasised that Test cricket is the ultimate challenge for a cricketer.

And now, to call it a day just ahead of a crucial England tour comes across as a little selfish. Also, because it is the start of a new World Test Championship cycle. And with Rohit Sharma having retired already, Kohli, given his experience, was absolutely needed. Kohli, at 36, is easily one of India's finest in Test cricket as well with 8,895 runs to his name in 105 matches, including 27 centuries.

‘Even Sachin Played Till 40’

Tendulkar went through multiple surgeries on his back but continued to represent the country in the whites till 40. Now, Kohli is a big admirer of Tendulkar, shouldn't he have looked to emulate the legend? Doesn't that make Kohli selfish?

Also what's the use of all the discipline, workouts and fitness if you are going to leave the side in the lurch when they probably need you the most?

Did IPL 2025 Suspension Have a Bearing on His Call?