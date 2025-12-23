'Virat Kohli is Charged up, Ready to Rock': Delhi Coach Reveals Before Delhi vs Andhra VHT Clash

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Spotlight would be on Virat Kohli when Delhi take on Andhra in their first Vijay Hazare Trophy match of the season on Wednesday. Amid much speculation, Kohli has confirmed he would be playing. Kohli, who has retired from T20s and Tests, is only active in the 50-over format. In a bid to stay match fit, Kohli is expected to play a few VHT games for Delhi before joining the national squad for a bilateral series against New Zealand.

'Virat Kohli is Charged up, Ready to Rock'

Ahead of the match, Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh said that Kohli is charged up and ready to rock.

With Kohli coming to Bengaluru - which is home of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the match was shifted from Alur to the iconic Chinnaswamy stadium. But, as per reports - there is another change on the cards. The match could now be shifted to BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE). The problem is that with Kohli in Bengaluru, the fans fail to keep a lid over their emotions and hence all the precautions are being taken.

“Yesterday, we practiced at Chinnaswamy. If there’s a change in the schedule, I don’t have an idea as yet,” said Sarandeep to RevSportz.

The Delhi coach also reckons international players featuring in domestic games is going to help Indian cricket grow. He confessed that when a player like Kohli enters the dressing-room, everything changes.